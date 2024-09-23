Firm suspended after chemical fire in Thailand's Rayong province

A fire at the plastic precursor plant of Thai Plastic and Chemicals Plc in the Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate in Muang district of Thailand's Rayong province on Sunday. (Photo: Rayong office of the Public Relations Department)

The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) has ordered a partial suspension of the Thai Plastic and Chemicals Plc in the Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate in Rayong following a fire around its vinyl chloride production unit on Sunday.

According to a statement from the company, it detected a leakage of a precursor for its polyvinyl chloride production in its plant on I-1 Road in the industrial estate in tambon Map Ta Phut of Muang district on Sunday at 12.10pm.

The leakage caused fire and smoke. The fire was reportedly brought under control and the leakage was stopped at 3.05pm. There were no casualties.

Sumet Tangprasert, acting governor of the IEAT, on Monday said that the IEAT ordered a partial suspension of factory operations under Section 39 of the Factory Act.

The IEAT instructed that the production of vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) and other relevant equipment be suspended for inspection and safety evaluation by third-party experts.

The factory’s safety and fire systems should be inspected to prevent repeat incidents.

Environmental qualities near the affected areas should be closely monitored and wastewater contaminated by chemicals be treated properly.

There should be a follow-up process and proper compensation for people affected by the incident.

Short- and long-term prevention measures should be put in effect and the factory must seek approval from the IEAT before making any actions in the shutdown areas.

According to Mr Sumet, an air quality check carried out by the Environmental Monitoring and Control Centre showed the VCM level of the downwind areas still needed to be under 24-hour surveillance.

No contaminated water was found in the factory’s drainage gutter, he said.

Mr Sumet added that the company has been ordered to conduct further air quality tests in 40 nearby communities to ensure safety.

Map Ta Phut Mayor Thawin Phothibuathong yesterday announced that the situation has returned to normal and lifted the emergency status.