New chief of navy backs China sub buy

This Sept 3, 2023, file photo shows CNS ‘Chang Cheng’, a submarine used in a Thai-Chinese military exercise in Chon Buri province. (Photo: Royal Thai Navy)

Newly appointed navy chief Adm Jirapol Wongwit said that the navy would proceed with its submarine procurement project with China.

Speaking after Monday's handover of command, Adm Jirapol said he would seek a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai to explain the scheme. He said the submarine scheme is an essential part of the navy's capability-building strategy, and he intends to address any concerns the defence minister may have.

"The navy is also prepared to defend the scheme before the House panels to make sure all sides understand how the submarine programme is vital to maintaining maritime security," he said.

However, Adm Jirapol said he would ask the submarine management committee to brief him on the project's progress after initially discussing it with his predecessor, Adm Adung Pan-iam, during the duty handover.

China Shipbuilding & Offshore International Co (CSOC) was contracted to build the submarine for 13.5 billion baht under a government-to-government deal with Thailand.

Construction was reportedly halfway finished when it was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and then put on hold due to an engine issue. The original deal signed in May 2017 stipulated a German-made diesel engine. However, the plan changed after Germany refused to sell the engine to China as it was designated a military/defence item.

On the navy's frigate procurement scheme, Adm Jirapol said the new frigate is also part of the navy's capability-building strategy, and if the government agrees with it, the project should proceed.

"If the government says they should be on hold, our capabilities will be reduced. ... [and] everyone must also accept and understand what we can't do [as a result]," he said.

The navy had asked for 17 billion baht from the 2024 budget to fund its frigate procurement plan, which it planned to use over the next five years. However, the House committee vetting the 2024 budget bill rejected its request for the budget, and the navy planned to seek an allocation in the 2026 fiscal budget.