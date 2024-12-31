Sub deal 'complete in six months'

Listen to this article

Phumtham: Did not want to rush

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said that the navy's submarine procurement project would be completed in six months after it was put on hold due to engine changes.

Mr Phumtham said that he had been pressed to complete the project as soon as possible. However, he refused to rush, citing oversight concerns.

He noted that some decisions pertaining to the planned procurement were made by his predecessors.

"Initially, I intended to complete [the project] by this month, but this couldn't be done because, upon review, the engine replacement had become a significant issue that needed a thorough discussion," he said.

The project, initially agreed upon in 2017, has faced several hurdles, including engine-related controversies and international sanctions.

The submarine deal, valued at 13.5 billion baht, was signed under a government-to-government agreement with China Shipbuilding & Offshore International Co.

Construction was reportedly 50% complete when it was delayed due to Covid-19. It was later put on hold again when the original plan to use German-made diesel engines was abandoned as Germany declined to supply the engines to China because they were classified as military/defence items.

Mr Phumtham emphasised the importance of verifying the performance of the Chinese engines, which have already been fitted in eight submarines sold to Pakistan.

The defence minister also requested that these submarines undergo performance trials for three to four months to confirm their reliability before he signs off on the deal.

He has also held a discussion with German military officials to explore the possibility of the country selling its engines directly to Thailand. However, the German government has yet to make a decision.

Despite the challenges, Mr Phumtham, who doubles as a deputy prime minister, has expressed optimism about resolving the issue within six months.

According to him, if the project is abandoned, the 8 billion baht already spent on the project will be lost, along with 80% of the payment for the 13-billion-baht submarine and 80% of progress in the construction of a pier and personnel training.

In addition, the navy is pursuing a 17-billion-baht frigate acquisition, which has faced budgetary hurdles.

While the 2024 national budget committee rejected funding for the frigate, the navy plans to seek fund allocations in the 2026 fiscal year.