King endorses Kitrat as national police chief

Listen to this article

Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, the most senior out of all the candidates considered for the chief’s position, will hold the top job until his retirement in September 2026. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

His Majesty the King has endorsed the appointment of Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet as the new national police chief.

The announcement was published in the Royal Gazette on Friday.

His Majesty issued a a royal command ordering Pol Gen Kitrat to leave the post of deputy national police chief and take up the position as national police chief. The appointment took effect on Oct 9.

The royal command was countersigned by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, according to the Royal Gazette.

On Monday, the Police Commission approved the appointment of Pol Gen Kitrat to succeed Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol, who retired at the end of September.

Pol Gen Kitrat, the most senior out of all the candidates who were considered, is due to retire in September 2026.

He has served as acting national police chief before, notably during the standoff between Pol Gen Torsak and his deputy, Pol Gen Surachate "Big Joke" Hakparn.

Both men were temporarily shunted to inactive posts as the feud had become a serious distraction. Pol Gen Surachate was subsequently dismissed from the force.