Klong Toey smart port plan to progress

Bustling Bangkok Port, run by the Port Authority of Thailand, is located on the east bank of the Chao Phraya River in Klong Toey district. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Guidelines for land use in the Klong Toey Port redevelopment project will be discussed this month, Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri said on Saturday.

The Bangkok Port Development Committee will set up sub-committees on space management, land use and community welfare to gather information for decision-making, she said.

A key issue is the future of a 20-rai plot currently used by the Customs Department to store confiscated Siamese rosewood, which the ministry believes could be put to better use.

Ms Manaporn said the 2,300-rai Klong Toey Port would be developed into a smart port, adding that there are no plans to include an entertainment complex, as had been rumoured.

A recent public opinion survey carried out by the government showed support for relocating the port out of the city, but authorities appear committed to modernising it instead.

Part of the land will be developed as a mixed-use project with the private sector, including companies like Central Group, she added.

The plan also includes a community housing project, which will be discussed. The Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) director, Kriengkrai Chaisiriwongsuk, has been asked to study the National Housing Authority’s Din Daeng flats model.

As for the oil storage facilities operated by Shell, PTT and Bangchak, she said relocation is complex and requires a review of the leasing contracts.

If relocation becomes necessary, a new phase of Laem Chabang Port in Chon Buri, where land reclamation is now being carried out, could serve as an alternative site, she said.

Redevelopment of the port area has been mooted for more than three decades, with tens of millions of baht in taxpayers’ money spent on studies, and has only recently picked up momentum again.