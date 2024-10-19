40 Thais and foreigners abroad allege iCon fraud

Listen to this article

Itthidet Thanetwattana, a representative of Thai and foreign victims living abroad, shows a document to reporters at the Central Investigation Bureau, where he filed a fraud complaint against The iCon Group on Saturday. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

A group of 40 Thais and foreigners living abroad have accused The iCon Group of failing to deliver products that they paid for, resulting in losses of 20 million baht, while the total number of complaints against the online business promoter approaches 3,000.

Itthidet Thanetwattana, a representative of the Thai and foreign victims, on Saturday arrived at the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) in Bangkok to file a complaint with the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD).

He brought documents that included receipts for purchases of iCon products, photos of shops that had ordered products for sale abroad, and pictures of some victims having their photo taken with Warathaphon “Boss Paul” Waratyaworrakul, the founder and CEO of The iCon Group.

Mr Itthidet said the 40 victims — 20 in Asia and 20 others in Europe — lost at least 20 million baht. They are living in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Italy, Germany, Canada, Estonia and Luxembourg.

He said most of the people he represented did not want to be dealers in the firm’s business network, but only ordered products for sale. They transferred money for the purchase of products but none were delivered.

Most of the victims were housewives who often ordered products from Thailand to sell in the countries where they lived. They were attracted by the iCon advertisements on Facebook featuring its celebrity “bosses”, who inspired trust in the firm, said Mr Itthidet.

Some victims even met Mr Warathaphon and other celebrity bosses during their overseas trips, he said. (Story continues below)

Itthidet Thanetwattana, representing Thai and foreign victims abroad, submits documents detailing alleged investment fraud to Pol Maj Gen Prinya Pala, deputy investigation chief of the Consumer Protection Police Division sub-division 1. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

One Thai woman in Hong Kong had transferred more than one million baht to the firm for the purchase of cocoa powder, coffee and collagen products. Only some products were delivered. She tried to contact an agent who had enticed her into investing with the firm, but the agent denied any responsibility, said Mr Itthidet. Many victims did not receive any products after transferring money.

He said Chinese and other foreign victims were worried about communication constraints, as well as travel expenses, that made it hard to follow up their complaints. They may authorise relatives or friends in Thailand to give their statements to police investigators, said Mr Itthidet.

Meanwhile, the total number of complainants against The iCon Group continues to rise. From Oct 10 to Saturday, a total of 2,910 people have filed complaints with police against the firm for allegedly running a pyramid scheme that has caused combined losses of 911 million baht.

On Saturday, 85 people filed complaints over losses of 29 million baht.

Mr Warathaphon, 41, and 17 other suspects, including celebrities, were arrested on Wednesday on charges of public fraud and inputting false information into a computer system. They have denied all the charges.

Most did not apply for bail but the three who did apply were turned down. All 18 suspects — 11 men and seven women — have been remanded in custody.