Minister defends Bangkok congestion fee plan

Government says policy will be accountable, rejecting opposition claim that it will only help businesses

Traffic is congested in Sathon district of Bangkok on Sept 2. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Ministry of Transport has rejected opposition criticism that its planned traffic congestion fee in Bangkok will favour the private sector, saying that the policy is designed to be accountable.

Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote was responding to a question raised by Suphanat Meenchainan, Bangkok MP of the opposition People’s Party, during a House meeting on Thursday.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit has proposed a traffic congestion fee for motorists entering busy roads in Bangkok. The charges may range from 40 to 50 baht per vehicle for accessing congested roads served by electric train lines.

The fee will go towards a 200-billion-baht fund to buy back concessions from private companies that have invested in the rail system. The fund will finance a 20-baht flat-rate fare across all lines after the buyback.

The 20-baht fare was introduced a year ago on the Purple and Red lines operated by the perennially loss-making State Railway of Thailand and has helped increase passenger numbers by 26%.

Mr Suphanat said the government had it all wrong. He said it should focus on solving problems with public buses, which are the primary mode of transport, rather than imposing charges that drive more people to use electric trains, to the benefit of private concessionaires.

The MP also questioned the transport ministry’s claim that it aims to reform the entire mass transit system within six months as promised. He said the chronic problem with extending bus transport coverage throughout the city has forced many commuters to take taxis instead.

“Why is it that the Ministry of Transport, directed by the ruling Pheu Thai Party, appears to be trying to generate money for the private sector, like electric train and expressway companies?” he asked.

“Are you at all confident that that you will succeed in tackling the mass transit problem?”

Mr Surapong responded that the ministry is working on measures to make the congestion fee collection method accountable. He added that the system will not benefit any business or investor.

According to a ministry report, 390,000 vehicles ply Bangkok roads daily, exacerbating air pollution.

The report showed that managing road transport helps with pollution mitigation, and Mr Surapong said a traffic policy plan is created around this.