No more boarding passes: facial recognition to start in 6 Thai airports

Listen to this article

Passengers are seen queuing up at the check-in counter at Thailand's Phuket International Airport on Oct 15. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

An automated biometric identification system using facial recognition technology will be implemented in six Thai airports later this year to let passengers show their physical ID only once.

The system will be ready for domestic passengers on Nov 1 and for international passengers on Dec 1, according to operated by the Airport Authority of Thailand director Kirati Kitmanawat.

To use the system, passengers will be required to allow access to their identification information when checking in at the counter or self-service check-in at the airports.

The system will collect passengers’ biometric information and travel itineraries electronically, allowing air travellers to go from the baggage drop to the boarding gate without showing passports and boarding passes. Each registration is for only one journey.

The six airports that will use the system are Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Don Mueang International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport, Mae Fah Luang/Chiang Rai International Airport, Phuket International Airport and Hat Yai International Airport.

Passenger numbers using the airports in September and October have risen almost 20% from the same period last year, and are expected to be still higher next year, Mr Kirati said.