Phuket airport notches 300 daily flights

Phuket airport (photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

Phuket Airport has reported a surge in passenger volumes this high season, with more than 30,000 travellers and over 300 flights daily. Plans are underway to expand the international terminal to take up to 18 million passengers per year.

Phuket Airport director Monchai Tanod provided an update on the expected passenger volume at the airport during high season.

He said the airport currently takes about 30,000 international passengers and 17,000–19,000 domestic passengers per day.

Although the number of domestic travellers is slightly less than pre-Covid levels, he said the overall number of passengers is relatively normal.

The number of flights to Phuket has also returned to the pre-Covid level, with an average of 300 flights per day, although the airport can handle up to 600 flights daily.

The airport is prepared to welcome additional flights from international and local routes.

New flights include a direct service from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, beginning next month, as well as an international route from Phuket to Kazakhstan operated by Thai AirAsia X, which previously operated only at Don Mueang or Suvarnabhumi Airport.

"Although flights and passengers from China have not yet fully returned, Phuket Airport's passenger volume is back to pre-Covid levels this year," Mr Monchai said.

He said the increase in tourists from Europe and Russia has boosted the overall numbers.

"By the end of this year, passenger numbers are expected to reach at least 16 million, with an expectation of at least 18 million next year," he said.

Regarding the next phase of Phuket Airport development, funds totalling over 6 billion baht have been allocated for the expansion of the international terminal.

It is in the design phase, which will take about a year. Construction is expected to begin after 2026 and take about three years to finish.

This expansion will increase the airport's capacity to 18 million passengers annually in a bid to ease congestion.

The director also provided an update on the Andaman Airport or Phuket's second airport, which is in the feasibility study phase.

This large-scale project requires an investment of over 80 billion baht and covers more than 7,500 rai, with plans for two runways, he said.