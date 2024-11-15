Leopard spotted in Kaeng Krachan park

Listen to this article

A male leopard is seen wandering around a helipad in Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi province, seemingly waiting for its prey. (Photo: Kaeng Krachan National Park)

A leopard was spotted wandering around a helipad in Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi province, believed to be waiting for its prey.

Mongkol Chaipakdee, chief of the national park, said on Friday that park staff in the Ban Krang area observed the male leopard near the helipad.

The staff first saw the wild animal emerging from the nearby forest. It walked around a restroom area before entering the helipad, amid the cries of dusky leaf monkeys, said Mr Mongkol.

After observing the leopard's behaviour, the staff suspected that it belonged to a different family, following the sighting of another leopard on a road in the national park last month.

They suspected that this male feline was hunting for dusky leaf monkeys, as the area provides an ideal environment for ambushing prey, according to the park chief.