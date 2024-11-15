Leopard spotted in Kaeng Krachan park
text size
Thailand
General

Leopard spotted in Kaeng Krachan park

PUBLISHED : 15 Nov 2024 at 12:58

WRITER: Online Reporters

Listen to this article
Play
Pause
A male leopard is seen wandering around a helipad in Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi province, seemingly waiting for its prey. (Photo: Kaeng Krachan National Park)
A male leopard is seen wandering around a helipad in Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi province, seemingly waiting for its prey. (Photo: Kaeng Krachan National Park)

A leopard was spotted wandering around a helipad in Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi province, believed to be waiting for its prey.

Mongkol Chaipakdee, chief of the national park, said on Friday that park staff in the Ban Krang area observed the male leopard near the helipad. 

The staff first saw the wild animal emerging from the nearby forest. It walked around a restroom area before entering the helipad, amid the cries of dusky leaf monkeys, said Mr Mongkol.

After observing the leopard's behaviour, the staff suspected that it belonged to a different family, following the sighting of another leopard on a road in the national park last month.

They suspected that this male feline was hunting for dusky leaf monkeys, as the area provides an ideal environment for ambushing prey, according to the park chief.

The leopard apparently waits for its prey in Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi province. (Photo: Kaeng Krachan Natonal Park)

The leopard apparently waits for its prey in Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi province. (Photo: Kaeng Krachan Natonal Park)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)

RECOMMENDED

TRENDING