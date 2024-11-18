Changi inspires AoT's airport plans

Listen to this article

Kerati: Ambitious schemes

Airports of Thailand (AoT) will push Thai airports to join the ranks of the world's best 20 within five years amid plans to use Singapore's Changi Airport as a model.

Permanent Secretary for Transport Chayatan Phromsorn said the Transport Ministry has assigned AoT to improve Suvarnabhumi Airport, raising its quality and efficiency so that it can reach a global top ranking.

Mr Chayatan recently visited Changi Airport in Singapore to discuss potential collaboration with Yam Kum Weng, the Changi Airport Group's (CAG) chief executive officer.

Changi Airport, known for its efficiency and world-class amenities, is an inspiration for plans to overhaul Thailand's major airports, especially Suvarnabhumi.

AoT president Kerati Kijmanawat said development plans aiming at positioning Thailand as a key aviation hub in the region are already in place. He said AoT is looking to increase the capacity of two airports in Bangkok, Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi, to 200 million passengers per year and place them among the 20 best airports in the world within five years.

For Suvarnabhumi Airport, there are plans to expand its main terminal on the east side. The expansion will take three years and is expected to increase capacity by 15 million passengers annually.

Additionally, a new terminal, called the South Terminal, will accommodate 70 million more passengers annually. It will feature a "mega terminal" concept with a large commercial area nearby. With these upgrades, Suvarnabhumi Airport will be able to handle up to 150 million passengers per year.

Don Mueang Airport, meanwhile, is undergoing the third phase of development to support 50 million passengers annually.

Mr Kerati said several self-check-in kiosks, automatic baggage drop stations and eGates have been installed at the two airports, with plans to add more in the future.

He added that a 200,000-square-metre space at Suvarnabhumi Airport's South Terminal will be allocated for a shopping mall inspired by Jewel Changi Airport.

He said bidding for the project is expected to begin next year, with work expected to take around four years and be completed by 2031.

New relaxation zones within Suvarnabhumi Airport are also in development, Mr Kerati said.

Some more waiting areas and co-working spaces are expected to open next month while new play zones for children will open by February.

Mr Kerati said AoT has consulted Changi Airport, known for its recent landscaping improvements, on these developments.

The AoT president also said the company is discussing a "green airport" development plan with Changi Airport, with both parties aiming to jointly produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to comply with European aviation regulations that require airports across the globe to start offering SAF within three years.

Moreover, both discussed plans to use clean energy by installing solar panels within the airport, with AoT looking to reduce its daytime energy bill to zero within three years, said Mr Kerati.