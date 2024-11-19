Cat owner, others in poisoning scene face cruelty charges

Listen to this article

Vets examine Samli at the Department of Livestock Development on Nov 13 (Photo: Livestock Development Dept).

The Department of Livestock Development has completed its inquiry into the use of a drugged cat in the production of a Thai period drama, and the cat’s owner and other people involved will be charged with animal cruelty.

The black feline, named Samli, appeared in a scene during the making of "The Empress of Ayodhaya", or Mae Yuhua. In an episode five scene, the cat was forced to drink a solution from a tray and then had seizures and cried before "dying". The scene aroused suspicions and concerns over the cat’s well being, and what exactly had been done to it.

Department director-general Somchuan Ratanamungklanon said on Tuesday that the cat’s owner had told the probe panel that he did not have a veterinary licence but had many years of experience in handling and taking care of animals for TV and film production.

To make Samli act like he had consumed poisonous water, the owner said, he injected the cat with a sedative. He had used the same type of sedative a veterinarian would use when preparing an animal before administering anaesthesia.

The incident occurred on the set at the Ancient City, or Muang Boran, in Samut Prakan province on Sept 4.

Mr Somchuan said he had instructed the Division of Animal Welfare and Veterinary Services to file a police complaint against the offenders under Section 20 and 22 of the 2014 Cruelty Prevention and Welfare of Animal Act.

Section 20 stipulates that no person shall perform any act which is deemed an act of cruelty to an animal without justification. Section 22 states that an animal owner shall provide proper welfare to their animal in accordance with rules, procedures, and conditions prescribed by the Minister.

Anyone found to have contravened Section 20 shall be liable to a maximum penalty of two years in jail and/or a fine of up to 40,000 baht. Those failing to comply with Section 22 will be hit with a fine of up to 40,000 baht.

A veterinary team conducted a thorough examination of Samli and did not find any irregularity. AI technology was used to ensure the feline brought in for examination was the same one that appeared in the controversial drama scene, Mr Somchuan said.