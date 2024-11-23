New Koh Kut tourism campaign launched

Spotlight on less-visited sites on island in the headlines because of Cambodia MoU controversy

Khlong Mat beach, located near Koh Kut’s oldest fishing community, allows visitors to observe and learn about the community’s way of life. (Photo: Tourism Authority of Thailand Trat office)

TRAT - Koh Kut has many interesting beaches to offer that are often overlooked, according to the local Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) office, which has launched a new campaign to promote the island’s attractions during the peak season from now until April.

Ferry service between mainland Trat and Koh Kut is available daily from 10am to 4pm, during which the seas, beaches, sky and forests are at their most beautiful, said Korakot Opas, director of the TAT office in the eastern province of Trat.

The island has been in the headlines daily because of the controversy over a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with Cambodia in 2001 to negotiate competing maritime claims. The government has insisted that Thai sovereignty over the island is not in dispute.

Koh Kut is the easternmost island in Thai waters and ranks as one of the country’s most pristine islands, said Mr Korakot.

Most beaches on the island are considered some of Thailand’s most beautiful, including Khlong Rahan, Khlong Yai Ki, Khlong Mat, Ta Phao, and Khlong Chao beaches, said Mr Korakot.

Khlong Rahan, for instance, features a small cape offering peace and serenity, while remaining easily accessible for tourists, he said.

Khlong Yai Ki, meanwhile, provides both canal and sea views, and offers tranquillity due to strict regulations that prohibit buildings near the beach, he said.

The sand is pure white and fine, making a dip in the sea at this beach irresistible, he added.

Khlong Mat beach is located near Koh Kut’s oldest fishing community, allowing visitors to observe and learn about the community’s way of life and shop for fresh seafood.

Aside from these better-known beaches, there are lesser-known or even “unseen” beaches waiting to be explored, including Ngam Kho, Sai Daeng, Ao Bang Bao, Ta Khian, Khlong Hin, and Ao Phrao.

Ao Phrao is the farthest beach on the island, said Mr Korakot.

“Every beach [on this island] offers a magnificent sunset view,” he added.

The island has only around 1,600 resort rooms, as local tourism businesses focus on promoting ecotourism and low-carbon tourism, said Phlapphueng Pheomsap, president of the Koh Kut tourism club.

In 2023, Koh Kut welcomed a total of 291,214 visitors, who generated 2.87 billion baht in tourism income. From January to September this year, the island received 232,114 tourists and recorded 2.82 billion baht in tourism revenue.