Phuket steps up for carbon-free tourism

Old town to set the standard for nation

Phuket Old Town

Phuket took a significant step toward sustainable tourism with the launch of the "Phuket Old Town Carbon Neutrality 2030" initiative, aimed at making the historic old town the first carbon-neutral area in Thailand by 2030.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong, on behalf of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, recently presided over the launch ceremony for the initiative at 72nd Anniversary Queen Sirikit Park in Phuket Old Town. The event was attended by local government officials, private sector representatives and community leaders.

According to Sustainable Tourism Development Foundation chairman Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, the initiative was started by his foundation and gained support from Phuket City Municipality, the Big Data Institute (BDI) and the Phuket Old Town community.

The collaboration is aimed at achieving carbon neutrality in the old town by 2030 and creating a model of sustainable tourism development.

The initiative focuses on reducing the environmental impact of tourism through efficient resource management, waste reduction, systematic recycling, and the promotion of community participation.

Key components of the project include waste segregation using colour-coded bags for different types of waste and the use of smart technology to monitor and manage carbon emissions.

Notably, the BDI has implemented an innovative system to track carbon dioxide emissions in real-time by analysing traffic, waste and water pollution data. The goal is to reduce carbon dioxide in the old town by 30% in three years and 50% by 2030.

In addition to the initiative, Phuket has been chosen to host the Global Sustainable Tourism Conference in 2026, underlining its commitment to environmental preservation while maintaining its appeal as a world-class tourist destination.

Attractions like the popular Lard Yai Sunday walking street, which attracts around 30,000 visitors weekly, showcase the vibrant culture of Phuket Old Town but also highlight the challenges of waste and carbon management.

Phuket governor Sophon Suwanrat stressed the need for clear strategies to address environmental challenges as international standards for sustainable tourism continue to evolve.

Phuket mayor Saroj Angkanapilas echoed this sentiment, noting the importance of preserving the town's heritage while embracing global trends in sustainability.