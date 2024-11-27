More effort pledged to protect Buddhism

Thai government aims to be proactive in identifying problems and solving them

A monk walks past a Buddha statue displayed outside shops near the Nang Loeng intersection in Bangkok. The statues are to help raise money to buy kathin, or robes for monks, that will be donated to temples at the end of Buddhist Lent. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The government has vowed to work more actively to protect Buddhism by watching out for problems, instead of waiting until they make headlines or people complain about them.

“In the past the National Office of Buddhism only dealt with these problems when they came to light; but from now on, it will search for signs of new problems and take care of them,” said Chousak Sirinil, a Prime Minister’s Office minister who oversees the office. He outlined a number of core measures.

Suppression of illegal activities on temple premises will be stepped up to prevent temples being exploited as places for breaking the law such as drug use and gambling, he said.

Stronger action will be adopted when dealing with acts that breach Buddhist teachings and beliefs, especially monks caught having sex or using online media in improper ways. The dissemination of distorted teachings will also face tougher scrutiny, Mr Chousak said.

People impersonating monks will face tough legal action, while “good” monks can be assured they will enjoy better protection against unfair treatment by other parties.

Stricter screening for people intending to enter the monkhood will also be imposed out to keep out unsavoury elements, Mr Chousak said.

The National Office of Buddhism will set up a centre to receive complaints, and also consider ways to allow more public participation to protect Buddhism.

A new committee will also be set up to handle problems associated with land disputes involving temples or Sangha monasteries and state land authorities, said the minister.