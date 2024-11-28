50,000 tickets with 30% discount for New Year’s domestic flights

Six airlines are offering 50,000 domestic flight tickets with a 30% discount to New Year travelers, according to the transport minister

Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said the tickets were for flights between Bangkok and Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Krabi, Phuket, Samui, Ubon Ratchathani and Udon Thani scheduled for the Dec 26-Jan 5 period.

The airlines that offer the discount are Bangkok Airways, Nok Air, Thai AirAsia, Thai Airways International, Thai Lion Air and Thai Vietjet Air.

The 30% discount is based on the highest fares during the specified New Year travel period and travelers must book the tickets directly with the airlines from Dec 5 to 7, Mr Suriya said.