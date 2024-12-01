Landslide hits southern Thailand's Betong
Landslide hits southern Thailand's Betong

PUBLISHED : 1 Dec 2024 at 12:13

WRITER: Online Reporters

The car park and vehicles belonging to the Betong municipal office in the southern Thai province of Yala were heavily damaged by a landslide on Sunday morning. (Photos: Yala police)
YALA: A landslide happened in Betong district in this southern border province on Sunday morning. No one was injured.

The incident occurred in the car park of the Betong municipal office at about 7am on Sunday after days of persistent rain.

The car park was completely ruptured. Seven vehicles belonging to the office that were parked there were damaged.

No one was injured because it was a holiday. However, the municipal chief ordered the relocation of necessary equipment from the municipal office for fear that the office building might be at risk of collapsing.

