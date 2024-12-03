Transparency sought in Cambodia talks

Opposition party says more energy experts should be on panel being formed to hold negotiations

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham (standing, third from left) joins members of the Koh Kut task force of the Royal Thai Navy during a visit to the island on Nov 9. Mr Phumtham and other ministers have asserted that Thai sovereignty over the island is not in dispute, despite some claims that the 2001 MoU with Cambodia could result in a loss of territory. (Photo: Government of Thailand Public Relations Department)

The opposition People’s Party has called on the Thai government to ensure transparency in the appointment of a joint technical committee (JTC) to negotiate with Cambodia over disputed maritime areas.

The JTC will play a crucial role in negotiations over the joint development of parts of an overlapping claims area (OCA) and demarcation of maritime boundary, People’s Party MP Supachot Chaiyasat said on Tuesday.

Previous governments attached more importance to the border issue than to natural resources, noting that an earlier JTC comprised more border specialists than energy experts.

The area under consideration in the Gulf of Thailand is believed to contain substantial oil and gas reserves. A memorandum of understanding signed in 2001 when Thaksin Shinawatra was prime minister, calling for negotiations to resolve differences, has been the subject of public debate as the government tries to move talks forward.

“So the public should keep an eye on the JTC panel that will be set up, and I expect to see more energy experts appointed to the committee,” Mr Supachot said.

The committee set up by the former Prayut Chan-o-cha government has 16 members but only two were from the Ministry of Energy, the MP said. The others were border or international affairs specialists.

Mr Supachot said the government should ensure transparency by providing background as well as information on any shareholdings in energy-related businesses of committee members, their spouses and children.

“People are worried about who will be appointed to the JTC. Will they seek political gain? Or will energy companies send their nominees to sit on the committee? Are those who are more qualified [to serve] being excluded?” he asked rhetorically.

The cabinet met on Tuesday but the JTC was not on the agenda, said Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa.

He declined to say when the formation of the committee would be completed, saying the ministry is gathering input from all stakeholders. He also declined to say if the committee would include representatives from the Ministry of Energy.