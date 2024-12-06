Cold spell returns to Thailand, temperature drops expected

Visitors admire the sunrise at the Kew Mae Pan lookout on Doi Inthanon, Thailand's highest peak, located in Chiang Mai province, during October. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

Temperatures in Thailand are expected to drop slightly in the coming days as cold weather returns to the country, the Meteorological Department reported on Friday.

The weather agency said that high air pressure from China is expanding southward to upper Thailand, mainly affecting the northern and northeastern regions. This weather pattern is expected to lower temperatures by up to three degrees Celsius from Saturday through Wednesday, it added.

Motorists in the two regions are advised to be cautious of foggy road conditions in the mornings during this period, while boat operators in South could encounter thundery storms along the coasts of the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.

This year, winter in Thailand officially started on Oct 26 and will end around February.