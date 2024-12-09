Trang airport terminal contractor sacked

Listen to this article

The Airport Department has terminated the construction contract for Trang Airport’s new passenger terminal after the contractor abandoned the project for more than six months, director Danai Ruangsorn said on Monday.

The department has been pursuing legal action against Port and Marine Cooperation (PAM), the contractor, while rushing to assess damage and find new contractors, expecting the new terminal will be completed and open for service by March 2025.

The action follows Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri‘s instruction to speed up the construction and ensure the terminal is ready for service as soon as possible.

The new termnal will support tourism and help stimulate the local economy, in line with government policy, Mr Danai said.

He said the department had approved the termination of its contract with PAM on Nov 8 because the company had abandoned the job, and a notifying letter was sent to the company.

The department had also issued an order to seize the company’s 53-million-baht security deposit.

A committee was established on Nov 21 to evaluate the loss from the contract's termination, expedite inspections of damage caused by the contractor’s negligence and project delay, review construction plans and calculate a budget for a new contract.

The assessment was expected to yield results within 45 days, Mr Danai said.

The confiscated security money would be used to repair the damage, which included stolen electrical cord, leaking water pipes, cracked ceilings and dead trees, he said.

According to Mr Danai, the department has enhanced security at the abandoned construction site, with security guards on patrol around the clock.