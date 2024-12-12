Phu Kradueng mountain closed after tourist’s death

Parks chief says long-term solutions needed to prevent another fatal attack by a wild elephant

The wild elephant involved in a fatal attack on a tourist on Tuesday returns to a tourist area to eat waste on Phu Kradueng mountain in Loei on Thursday. (Photo: Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation)

The popular Phu Kradueng mountain in Loei province has been closed to visitors after a tourist was fatally attacked by a wild elephant, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation said on Thursday.

Director-general Attapon Charoenchansa ordered the closure for public safety because the elephant that was in rut and suspected of killing a Thai woman on Tuesday had returned to visitors’ area there.

About 700 existing visitors were told to leave the mountain in the northeastern province on Thursday, he said.

During the closure, park rangers would drive wild elephants away from tourist zones, Mr Attapon said.

“I still cannot tell how long it will be closed. Possibly it will be closed until the situations are under control,” he said.

He plans to visit Phu Kradueng on Monday next week to discuss the problem with park rangers and researchers. The goal is to work out solutions to conflicts between wild elephants and surrounding human communities on Phu Kradueng and elsewhere.