Phu Kradueng reopening planned before Christmas

The scenic view from Phu Kradueng Mountain in Loei province lures visitors to trek to its peak. (Photo: Phu Kradueng National Park)

Phu Kradueng National Park is expected to reopen before Dec 25 for tourists to celebrate the New Year holiday on the famous mountain in Loei province, officials said on Friday.

Park rangers and other authorities are making an all-out effort, including using to try to move wild elephants to controlled zones far from the areas set aside as campsites for visitors, said Attapon Charoenchansa, head of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

A crucial meeting will be held on Monday on the mountain in Phu Kradueng district of the northeastern province to evaluate the situation. The decision on the date to reopen the park would be made on that day, Mr Attapon said on Friday.

Safety for tourists will not be compromised and they would be assured of safe treks up to the top and on all trails on the mountain, he added.

The department on Thursday ordered the park to be closed from Friday after a tourist was killed by a wild elephant in rut on Wednesday.

Park chief Addison Hemthanon said on Thursday that the closure would last until the situation returns to normal.

The mountainous park is now quiet after the last group of about 700 tourists who had been camping there left on Friday morning.

Visitors wanting to get a refund for accommodation can contact the department via its website, or phone the park at 042-810-833 and 042-810-834, said Mr Adisorn.