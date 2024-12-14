Myanmar fishing boat seized in Thai waters

Six crewmen arrested on charges of smuggling 40,000kg of fermented shrimp to Ranong

Listen to this article

Six Myanmar crew members are detained and 2,000 sacks containing salt-fermented shrimp seized from their boat in Ranong on Friday night. (Photo: Thailand Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 3)

RANONG: A Myanmar fishing boat has been confiscated and its six crewmen arrested for smuggling in this southern province after 40,000 kilogrammes of salt-fermented shrimp were found on board.

Naval officers led officials to the Waithong pier in tambon Pak Nam of Ranong at 9pm on Friday after being alerted that a vessel was smuggling fishery products into the country, the Thailand Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 3 said on Saturday.

The officers found a Myanmar vessel moored at the pier, with six crewmen on board. It had no permit to bring fishery products into the country.

A search found 2,000 sacks, each containing 20kg of fermented shrimp.

The crewmen were handed over to the Pak Nam police station for legal action.

The seizure comes two weeks after an incident in which a Myanmar patrol boat fired on 15 fishing boats in Myanmar waters off the coast of Ranong. Four Thai fishermen are still being held in Kawthaung, opposite Ranong.

Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa is scheduled to visit Myanmar on Thursday to negotiate for their release.