Floods in 4 southern Thai provinces affect bus, train services

Listen to this article

Railway tracks are flooded at Sawi station in the southern Thai province of Chumphon on Saturday. (Photo: State Railway of Thailand)

Flooding remained in the southern Thai provinces of Chumphon, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong and Surat Thani on Sunday, hampering bus and train services.

Pasakorn Boonyalak, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, said that flooding affected 43,595 families in the four southern provinces.

In Chumphon, floods continued in Muang, Pathiu, Sawi and Thung Tako districts.

In Nakhon Si Thammarat, floodwater was reported in Cha-uat, Chalerm Prakiat, Chang Klang, Chian Yai, Khanom, Muang, Nop Phitam, Pak Phanang, Phra Phrom, Sichon and Tha Sala districts.

In Ranong, floods hit Kraburi, La-un and Muang district.

In Surat Thani, flooding occurred in Don Sak, Kanchanadit, Koh Phangan, Koh Samui, Muang, Tha Chana and Tha Chang districts. In Koh Samui, a landslide hit a construction site and two Myanmar workers went missing early Sunday morning.

Floodwater was declining in Chumphon, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Ranong but rising in Surat Thani, Mr Pasakorn said.

The State Railway of Thailand said on Sunday that due to flooding in Chumphon, it had suspended “Special Express”, “Express”, “Rapid” and freight trains from Bangkok to Hat Yai, Kantang, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Padang Besar, Sungai Kolok, Trang and Yala stations.

The state enterprise changed routes on some other southern trains. The “Special Express” train on the Bangkok-Surat Thani route was terminating in Chomphon, and departing from there in the other direction.

The “Ordinary” train on the Thon Buri-Lang Suan-Thon Buri route changed to Thon Buri-Chumphon-Thon Buri.

The “Local” train on the Hat Yai-Chumphon changed to Lang Suan-Hat Yai-Lang Suan.

Transport Co, a state enterprise operating inter-provincial bus services, said its buses in the lower South took Highway 4 instead of Highway 41 between Muang and Sawi districts to avoid flooding. The detour would delay bus services in the region, it said.