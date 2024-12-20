Park to reopen after fatal elephant attack

Pheu Kradueng also gets new chief known for expertise in elephant management

Listen to this article

Phu Kradueng National Park in Loei province will reopen on Monday. (Photo: Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation)

Phu Kradueng National Park in Loei will reopen on Monday after being closed since Dec 12 following the killing of a female tourist by a wild elephant.

However, due to safety concerns, some park areas remain off-limits to tourists, such as routes to waterfalls and popular viewpoints, according to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation.

The reopening coincides with the appointment of a new park chief. The department said that Jirachai Arkajak, the chief of the Phu Luang Wildlife Research Station in Loei, would replace Adison Hemathanon, who was said to be stepping down for health reasons.

Mr Jirachai will take on the challenge of managing the problem of wild elephants in the wake of the Dec 11 killing of the tourist.

The victim — a 49-year-old woman from Chachoengsao province — was attacked by the elephant while walking along a trail from her campsite to the Phen Phop Mai waterfall.

Mr Jirachai was selected for his expertise in wild elephant management and has researched the elephant population and migration in the Phu Khieo Wildlife Sanctuary and Nam Nao National Park in Phetchabun.

In a related development, a House committee studying sustainable approaches to solving the problem of wild elephants said there has been an increase in human deaths and injuries due to wild elephants in recent years.

Salit Butnain, deputy chairman of the committee, said that in the 2024 fiscal year that ended on Sept 30, 34 people were injured and 39 died, which is the highest number of deaths from wild elephants in Thailand since records began decades ago.

Since October, seven people have died and three have been injured, with four deaths occurring between Dec 1 and 15.

“This reflects the severity of the issue and indicates that all parties must cooperate in solving the wild elephant problem and studying sustainable approaches,” he said.

Mr Salit said the committee had proposed some solutions, including amending regulations and compensation measures for damage caused by wild elephants to crops, property, and injuries, disabilities or deaths. It also supports ways to control the wild elephant population, such as barriers to prevent the animals from leaving conservation forests.