Thai PM touts new policies during Isan visit

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra inspects the Huai Nam Khem floodgate in Kosum Phisai district of Maha Sarakham province during her visit to the northeastern province on Friday. (Photo: Government House)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra kicked off the government’s new One District, One Scholarship (Odos) programme and community development initiatives in the northeastern province of Maha Sarakham on Friday.

She said the scholarship initiative would expand educational opportunities for outstanding students from low-income families nationwide.

The programme will cover 878 districts in the provinces and 50 districts in Bangkok, she said, adding that it would also include education opportunities abroad.

Ms Paetongtarn also urged local residents to start identifying the needs of their communities and drawing up development plans, saying the new SML (small medium and large) village and community development programme would help them meet those needs.

The scholarshp and community development programmes are key policies to be carried out by the government next year, said the prime minister.

The scholarship initiative is aimed at reducing educational disparities and enabling recipients to return and contribute to the development of their communities.

The SML village and community development programme focuses on strengthening the self-reliance of communities.

During her visit, the prime minister also assured that the next round of 10,000-baht cash handouts would be distributed to the elderly before the Chinese New Year, which falls on Jan 29.

Earlier, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat announced that the recipients would be identified next month, with disbursements expected by the end of January.

About 3.2 million people were initially eligible to receive the one-time payment. If the cabinet approves it, the list of recipients would be announced on the government’s Tang Rath application.

Ms Paetongtarn also visited the Huai Nam Khem Floodgate in Kosum Phisai district, where she outlined policies to solve problems of drought and floods and improve water management in the Chi River Basin.

The premier presided over the tourism and culture campaign in the Northeast and opened the Wapi long-drum ceremony, marking the 142nd year of the tradition in Wapi Pathum district in Maha Sarakham.

Upon arrival in Khon Kaen before travelling to Maha Sarakham, Ms Paetongtarn was greeted by hundreds of Pheu Thai Party supporters.

Pannawade Tantisirin, a former red-shirt leader, praised the government for honouring its promises of assistance through various projects, including the 10,000-baht cash handout and financial assistance for farmers.