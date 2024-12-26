Ethereum co-founder donates B10m to Moo Deng zoo

Listen to this article

Narongwit Chodchoy, director of Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand's Si Racha province, poses with a board displaying a 10-million-baht donation from Vitalik Buterin. (Photo: Khao Kheow Open Zoo Facebook page)

Ethereum blockchain co-founder Vitalik Buterin has donated 10 million baht to Moo Deng’s home, Khao Kheow Open Zoo, in the name of the bouncy baby to pay for improvements for all animals at the zoo.

Mr Buterin visited the 5-month-old pygmy hippo in Si Racha district of Chon Buri on Nov 19 wearing a Moo Deng-patterned shirt.

The Zoo management posted on its Facebook page on Thursday, thanking the 30-year-old Canadian for joining the Wildlife Sponsorship Program with the donation of 10 million baht. “We look forward to working with you over the next 2 years for the benefit of the Khao Kheow Open Zoo community & all our visitors!” the Zoo wrote.

The page also showed a photo of a layout plan of how the Zoo would develop the animals’ enclosures in the future.

Mr Buterin wrote a letter to the Zoo, expressing his intention to make the donation. Part of the letter reads:

“What better way to do that than through a Christmas present to someone who is dear to all Thai people, Moo Deng, and who has become one of the most unexpected and important Thai celebrities on the world stage.”

“I am delighted to accept your invitation to be Moo Deng’s adoptive father while she grows up, and to donate the Zoo in her name, no less than 10,000,000 THB,” he wrote.

He brought a bag of Pad Krapao to Moo Deng’s keeper on his first visit as a gift and this time, though not present, gave more generous support.