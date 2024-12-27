Thaksin meets Malaysian PM after being appointed as adviser on Asean

Listen to this article

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, right, and Thaksin Shinawatra pose for photographs during talks at an unknown location on Thursday. (Photo: @anwaribrahim X account)

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has met with Thaksin Shinawatra after the former Thai premier was appointed as his adviser on Asean affairs.

Mr Anwar posted a message on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday, saying he had met Thaksin whom he called a "dear friend" to discuss bilateral and regional issues, including efforts to restore peace in southern Thailand and the crisis in Myanmar.

"Thaksin’s unparalleled network of relationships across the region, coupled with his unique expertise, promises to open invaluable opportunities for Malaysia and Asean to address these challenges with greater confidence and efficacy," the Malaysian prime minister said.

Mr Anwar used a joint press conference with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Putrajaya on Dec 16 to announce the appointment of her father to be his informal adviser on Asean issues.

Malaysia will be chair of the regional grouping next month.

Mr Anwar did not disclose the location where the two met on Thursday.

The Edge Malaysia reported that Langkawi island had been selected as the venue of the talks.

According to Thai media outlets, Thaksin was seen leaving Koh Li Pe in Satun province on a luxury yacht to an unknown location on Thursday.

Thaksin previously met the Malaysian prime minister during his trip to Phuket in May 2024.