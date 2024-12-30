5-year-old victim of drink-driver dies in hospital in NE Thailand

A guard keeps watch over students leaving Ban Don Kwang School in Muang district in Thailand's Nakhon Ratchasima province last Tuesday, one day after a drink-driver ran down students, parents and a policeman outside the school, killing a 5-year-old pupil and the policeman on duty there. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA - A 5-year-old boy run down outside his school by an intoxicated motorist a week ago succumbed to his injuries on Monday - the second fatality in the accident, which has also left eight other people still injured.

He died in the intensive care unit at Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital where he had been treated since the accident on Dec 23, according to several news outlets quoting a member of the hospital staff.

The 5-year-old, identified as Assadavuth Phiewsuay, was the second victim. Pol Lt Wimut Tansupho, 57, a deputy traffic inspector at Muang police station, was declared dead by a hospital shortly after the accident.

They were both run down by Somsak Asaichao, a retired civil servant allegedly driving while drunk after attending a party.

Mr Somsak drove his car into the crowd in front of Ban Don Kwang School in Muang district around 4pm on Dec 23, when students were leaving for home. The police officer was declared dead later that day. Nine others were hit and injured outside the school - students, parents and a vendor.

Mr Somsak was charged with drunk driving causing death and injury, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and/or fine of 200,000 baht. He is being held in custody after his bail request was denied.