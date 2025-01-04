More charges filed in ‘Bank Leicester’ death

Second suspect identified as having brought influencer to party where he died

Thanakarn “Bank Leicester” Kanthee (left) is seen in a social media video with Theerawat Srirong, who is now facing a charge of contributing to Thanakarn’s death. (Screenshot)

An additional arrest warrant has been issued in connection with the death of social media influencer Thanakarn “Bank Leicester” Kanthee following the questioning of 20 witnesses.

Thanakarn, 27, died after accepting an offer of 30,000 baht to rapidly drink several bottles of whiskey. The Bangkok social media influencer with intellectual disabilities was known for accepting dares to earn money for his family.

The Chanthaburi Provincial Court on Friday approved an arrest warrant for 36-year-old Theerawat “Bird” Srirong, alleging his involvement in Thanakarn’s death.

Officers from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) and Chanthaburi police earlier arrested 32-year-old Ekkachart “Em” Meephrom, on Dec 28 on charges of recklessness causing death. He is being processed for having instigated the challenge by offering the cash reward to Thanakarn at a party in Chanthaburi.

Police say further questioning of witnesses has now tied Mr Theerawat to the incident, and he is facing similar charges. He was present during the challenge, having driven Thanakarn to the scene.

The individual is currently in detention for entering lewd content into a computer system.

Police are continuing to question witnesses to build their case against both men.