Jakrapob invites Thaksin to his same-sex marriage registration

Former red-shirt activist among many ready to tie the knot when Marriage Equality Bill takes effect

Jakrapob Penkair, a prominent red-shirt member and political activist, returned to Thailand in March this year after 15 years in self-imposed exile. He left the country in 2009 after being charged with lese-majeste, a charge that was later dropped. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Former red-shirt core member Jakrapob Penkair has invited former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra to witness his marriage registration this month, an event planned to celebrate the enactment of the Marriage Equality Bill.

Mr Jakrapob, who served as an MP and spokesman for Thaksin from 2003-05, said he and his partner, Supraipol Chuaychoo, met Thaksin on Friday at the latter’s home in Bangkok to personally extend the invitation.

“Thaksin was kind and gave me advice on the matter, including the auspicious timing for the event. He emphasised the importance of respecting traditional customs when selecting an auspicious time,” said Mr Jakrapob, who returned to Thailand in March after 15 years in self-imposed exile.

He and his partner have been together for over 23 years, a period that mirrors the prolonged push for legal recognition of same-sex marriage in Thailand.

He also credited Thaksin for initiating the idea of recognising same-sex marriage in 2001, though the effort did not materialise due to opposition. A bill to recognise the LGBTQ+ community was proposed in 2013 during the Yingluck Shinawatra administration but ultimately failed.

It was not until last year, Mr Jakrapob said, that the bill passed parliament and was set to take effect during the Paetongtarn Shinawatra government.

The Marriage Equality Bill was endorsed by His Majesty the King and published in the Royal Gazette on Sept 24 last year. It will officially become law 120 days after its publication. With its enactment on Jan 23, Thailand will become the third country or territory in Asia, after Taiwan and Nepal, to recognise same-sex marriage.

Deputy Interior Minister Theerarat Samrejvanich said that nearly 900 registration officials nationwide have been trained to ensure the smooth registration of same-sex marriages.