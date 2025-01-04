Police transferred over course for Chinese ‘volunteers’

Siam University says it did not authorise training programme that charged participants B38,000 each

Listen to this article

Officials from Siam University say invitations to prospective guest lecturers from the police force were sent out without its authorisation.

Two senior Thai police officers found to be involved in a controversial “volunteer police” training programme for Chinese nationals have been transferred to inactive posts.

The programme charged 38,000 baht per participant. The officers have been reassigned to inactive posts at the operations centre of the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) pending the outcome of further investigations.

The two officers were identified as Pol Col Niwet Ngamlap, chief of the investigation sub-division of Metropolitan Police Division 3, and his deputy, Pol Lt Col Kriangsak Chuaiwong.

An initial investigation by the Bureau revealed that the two officers had been invited to serve as speakers for the training programme.

However, further investigation is needed to determine if they received any payments.

“They will face both criminal and disciplinary action if they are found to have benefited financially,” said Pol Lt Gen Sayam Boonsom, the MPB commissioner.

The existence of the training programme was first revealed by online commentators, who said the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), Metropolitan Police Division 3 and a privately run university were involved in organising it and issuing ID cards bearing the police logo.

People’s Party MP Sasinan Thamnithinan raised questions in a subsequent post on X, asking why the Royal Thai Police were training Chinese nationals as police volunteers and charging them 38,000 baht each.

On Friday, the MPB summoned university lecturers for questioning.

However, Siam University president Pornchai Mongkhonvanit said the university was also investigating the matter and was not merely observing events.

Vethit Thongchantr, deputy director of the university’s Public Relations Office, said on Saturday that he had reviewed a letter purportedly sent to invite police officers to speak at the programme.

He insisted the letter had not been issued by the university, adding that he had discussed the matter over the phone with Mr Pornchai, who is currently abroad.

According to Mr Pornchai, the letter was never authorised by the Office of the President.

The university president said the training programme might have been organised by an individual lecturer, as only about 30 participants attended.

He said the university would investigate the matter further once the academic term resumes next week after the semester break.