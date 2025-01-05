BMA explores new ways to curb harmful dust particles in city

Clean air concerns: A bird's-eye view of the dust-covered Bangkok from the Samut Prakan City Observatory on Saturday when the amount of PM2.5 in many provinces throughout the country was reported to exceed the standard. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is stepping up efforts to solve the dust problem in the capital, which is expected to stay at present high levels until next month.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Saturday that during his visit to the Hua Hin Royal Rainmaking Centre on Jan 3, talks were held about creating atmospheric openings to disperse harmful dust particles.

He said the effort is backed by scientific research and will involve a team of specialists from the centre as well as support from PTT Plc, which will contribute 300 tonnes of dry ice for the operation.

The BMA, he said, has also reached an agreement with the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand to allow royal rainmaking aircraft to fly over inner Bangkok for the first time. Previously, rainmaking routes conflicted with flight paths for Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi airports.

Recently, PM2.5 dust levels in Bangkok were measured at an average of 42.9 microgrammes per cubic metre, with air quality reaching an orange level, indicating potential health risks.

The BMA will closely monitor the situation, especially during the "dust season" in January and February.

Measures to reduce the dust include requiring vehicles to replace air filters and change engine oil, with over 160,000 vehicles complying so far. More than 10,000 trucks have registered under the green vehicle programme, surpassing targets, the governor said.

The BMA also plans to promote work-from-home policies for 80,000 people to reduce the use of vehicles during critical situations.

"Without rainmaking operations, the dust problem would undoubtedly be worsened," Mr Chadchart said. "We must foster collaboration among various agencies, especially with the Air Force, which is providing larger aircraft to support operations."

"We emphasise scientific approaches backed by research," he added. "Thailand's challenges may be unique, requiring us to develop our own tools and methods, similar to the late King Rama IX's royal initiative to create rainmaking for Thais."