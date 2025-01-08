Govt threatens university over cop course for Chinese

Supamas Isarabhakdi

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) will take legal action against Siam University if it does not deal with a Chinese executive accused of conducting a controversial volunteer police training programme for Chinese people without the university's consent.

Minister Supamas Isarabhakdi said on Tuesday that the university has already affirmed that it had no involvement in, or knowledge of, the programme and did not collect any fees, but the course was promoted using the university's logo, which is a violation of the Private Higher Education Institutions Act BE 2546 (2003).

The story that a Chinese executive organised the training programme and charged Chinese participants 38,000 baht each came to light last week. The course was attended by more than 20 participants. The university denied involvement and claimed that it was an individual's act.

The minister emphasised that the ministry would step in and bring charges against the university if it didn't file a complaint.

"The university should expedite the process as quickly as possible or within one to two days because there is no reason to wait. We are all waiting for an answer," she said.

The university informed the ministry that it was a one-time programme, she said, adding that a disciplinary committee must also be established to look into the Chinese executive. Its findings might lead to a warning, salary deduction, or even a contract termination.

Meanwhile, Siam University President Pornchai Mongkhonvanit said the university is the victim and played no part in the programme.

He said once it received the report about the controversial programme held from Dec 25-27, it set up a fact-finding committee on Jan 3. Its findings released on Jan 5 said the volunteer police training programme was organised by an outsider who was familiar with various parties, including police officers from Metropolitan Police Bureau 3.

Li Zhang, Assistant to the President for International Activities of Siam University, was the organiser. The project was not approved by the university, he said.

He said Mr Li also signed the letter supposedly from the university, which, if genuine, should have been signed by the president or an assigned person. The university did not receive any money from the training course.