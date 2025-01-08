Rescued Chinese actor ‘promises to revisit Thailand’

Wang Xing in good spirits after four days in Myanmar scam centre, say police

Listen to this article

Chinese actor Wang Xing meets with police and other officials following his return to Tak province from Myanmar on Tuesday afternoon. (Police photo)

The Chinese actor who was rescued from Myanmar this week has told police that he had no worries about Thailand and would visit the country again, according to a senior police officer.

Wang Xing, also known as Xingxing, was in good spirits after his four-day ordeal, Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelabut, inspector-general of the Royal Thai Police, said on Wednesday.

“Xingxing wants to go home. He did not make any special request. He has no worries about Thailand and said he would repeat his visit,” Pol Gen Thatchai said.

After questioning Mr Wang following his return to Tak province on Tuesday, police concluded that he was a human-trafficking victim and are expanding their investigation. The evidence gathered so far indicated that no Thais were involved, he said.

“Phone information showed that he was invited to casting in the neighbouring country (Myanmar) but after he crossed the border, he was ordered to do a different job,” Pol Gen Thatchai said.

“Based on information from the actor, police believe that there are more victims,” he added.

Mr Wang told police that a Chinese compatriot had lured him via the WeChat application by telling him that he represented a well-known Thai entertainment company and had work for him.

The Chinese suspect reportedly sent a car to pick up Mr Wang at Suvarnabhumi airport on Jan 3 and bring him to the border town of Mae Sot in Tak. Then another person led him into Myanmar on a boat across the Moei River, bypassing immigration checkpoints.

Police believe he was taken by a Chinese call centre gang in Myawaddy, in an area controlled by the Karen Border Guard Force.

One of the first things the gang did was shave his head, the actor reportedly told police. He said that about 50 others at the call centre also had their heads shaved.

Pol Gen Thatchai said it was unclear whether all of the people at the call centre were victims or if some were working there willingly.

He said he expected Mr Wang could leave for China in a few days.