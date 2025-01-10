Mother of man who fell to death in Poipet seeks answers

A picture of Alongkorn Deeying, 31, who died after plummeting to his death in Poipet, Cambodia. (Photo supplied by Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI — The mother of a man who died after falling from a building in Poipet, Cambodia, is calling on his colleagues to provide clarity regarding the circumstances of his death.

Pinnapha Deeying said on Thursday that she was puzzled by the incident in which her 31-year-old son, Alongkorn, fell from the 14th floor of a building in Poipet, opposite Aranyaprathet district in Sa Kaeo province.

Alongkorn's death on Tuesday gained public attention after closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the fall was shared on Facebook a day later. Speculations suggest that his death may be related to the pressures of working in a scamming operation in Cambodia.

A resident of Nong Prue district in Kanchanaburi province, Alongkorn visited his mother in Muang district on Monday night to tell her of his plans to work with some friends in Ratchaburi province for three days — a conversation that marked their last interaction.

Pinnapha Deeying talks about her late son during an interview on Thursday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

"I knew what happened to him in the news, but I didn't know how to reach him," she said.

Ms Pinnapha said she allowed her son's body to be cremated in Poipet and would take his charred remains back home.