Can Hong Kong task force in Thailand help prevent more 'high-paying' job scams?

The Hong Kong task force, led by Undersecretary for Security Michael Cheuk, left for Bangkok on Sunday night. (Photo: South China Morning Post)

Hong Kong security officials' visit to Thailand can serve as a fresh warning to residents vulnerable to high-paying job scams, although it is unlikely to lead to the immediate return of those being lured to work in Southeast Asia, a lawmaker has said.

Security legislator Gary Chan Hak-kan argued the government had dispatched the task force following a sudden increase in missing persons reports over the past month, pleas for assistance by the families of victims and the recent rescue of mainland Chinese actor Wang Xing, who fell prey to a human trafficking network.

The task force, led by Undersecretary for Security Michael Cheuk Hau-yip, left for Bangkok on Sunday night. Its members plan to meet officials from Thai authorities and the Chinese embassy there, including representatives of the anti-human trafficking committee under the local ministry of justice.

"Perhaps after the initial news about such cases died down two years ago, people let their guards down towards such high-paying jobs," Chan, a panel member who helped victims in 2022, told the South China Morning Post on Sunday.

"The government's high-profile trip can help with the current cases while also taking the chance to remind residents that they should think twice before agreeing to these jobs."

He said he expected the Security Bureau's task force to work closely with the Economic and Trade Office (ETO) in Bangkok and the Chinese embassy in the Thai capital.

"The ETO alone may not have enough political power, manpower or security expertise to handle these cases, so the task force which consists of officers from the Immigration Department, policemen and bureau staff can help in coordination and communication," he said.

Lai Tung-kok, another legislator and former security minister, said the bureau had made the right diplomatic move and believed the authorities could continue strengthening anti-scam educational efforts to prevent more Hongkongers from falling victim to syndicates.

"The [visit] is not just a gesture, as shown by the high-level government working group that was sent," said Lai.

He added that Thai authorities had already attached significant importance to the issue and believed they would handle it to the best of their ability. He was optimistic about seeing positive results.

Between 2022 and early 2023, the government received 46 requests for assistance from Hongkongers trapped in compounds in Myanmar and Cambodia.

The victims were allegedly lured to the Southeast Asian countries with offers of high-paying jobs and accommodation.

On arrival, their passports were allegedly taken and they would be sold to different syndicates and forced to work in compounds running phone or online scams.

Victims could not escape as they were guarded by people armed with guns and electric prods.

Of the 46 victims, 43 had made it back to Hong Kong successfully. The three others declined further assistance after they were rescued.

As Cheuk departed Hong Kong for Bangkok on Sunday during a pre-trip briefing, he said criminals employed newer tactics to lure people to Southeast Asian countries.

"They asked individuals to 'take goods' to Taiwan, Japan or elsewhere. But at the last moment, they said the destinations had been changed to somewhere in Southeast Asia," he said.

He added that none of the victims said they were unexpectedly abducted while travelling but were picked up as part of prearranged circumstances.

Cheuk also said that while the cases in 2022 concentrated around Myanmar's border with Laos, the syndicates this time operated in northern Thailand bordering Myanmar.

"I believe the syndicates are operating in tumultuous areas, so I would like to warn Hong Kongers against travelling near Thai, Myannar or Lao borders."

In early December, Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung revealed that 23 Hong Kongers reported being trapped in such Southeast Asian compounds in 2024.

The number increased to 28 by Sunday, with 12 still missing.

Some of the remaining 12 cases, aged 21 to 43, involved reports of restrictions to freedom of movement, but the victims said they remained safe and able to communicate with their families and the task force.