Phuket jet ski collision kills Chinese tourist

One Chinese tourist was killed and another is in hospital after their rented jet skis collided off Phuket on Tuesday, the Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing the Chinese embassy in Thailand.

According to local media reports on the resort island, the incident involving two men from Henan province occurred off Patong beach at around 1.45pm. The victim was rushed to Patong Hospital where he died of his injuries.

A woman who had been with the two men and rented a third jet ski was uninjured, police said.

The cause of the incident was being investigated, CCTV said.

It was the second incident involving Chinese tourists near Phuket in just two days.

On Monday, a catamaran carrying 33 Chinese and 5 crew members capsized off the coast of Koh Racha north of Phuket.

All those on board were rescued with no casualties.