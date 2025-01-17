CNY tourists make Bangkok their top pick

Visitors pack Yaowarat Road, which is filled with street food during the evening. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Bangkok is the most popular destination for Thai tourists and international travellers who are planning to celebrate the Chinese New Year in the kingdom, according to digital travel platform Agoda.

Accommodation search data on the Agoda platform in December reaffirmed the capital's status as a favourite destination for festive celebrations.

The Chinese New Year starts on Jan 29, marking the Year of the Snake.

Pattaya in Chon Buri province and Chiang Mai were second and third, respectively, with accommodation searches increasing by 38% and 55% from last year, Adoda said.

It added that domestic tourists are also seeking out formerly overlooked destinations like Khon Kaen, which saw a 2,964% surge in accommodation searches year-on-year.

Meanwhile, searches by foreign tourists for places to stay in Bangkok over this festive period were up 70%.

Other popular destinations include Phuket and Hat Yai district in Songkhla, with the rate of searches jumping 80% and 30%, respectively, according to the platform.

Agoda said Malaysians top the list of foreigners seeking accommodation in Thailand during Chinese New Year for the second consecutive year, followed by Chinese and South Korean tourists.

For Thai tourists who are planning to spend their holiday abroad over this period, Agoda reported that Tokyo remains the top destination for the second year in a row, with the rate of searches surging 66%.

Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, a spokesman for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), welcomed Bangkok being chosen as people's top choice.

"We are delighted that Bangkok has secured the top spot. The BMA will continue to work with all sectors to develop the capital on all fronts," he said.