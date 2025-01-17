Airports prep for Chinese New Year

Listen to this article

Suriya: Focusing on safety, timely service

The Transport Ministry has ordered Airports of Thailand (AoT) to prepare for a large influx of passengers during the upcoming Chinese New Year festival between Jan 24 and Feb 2.

According to the minister, Suriya Jungrungreangkit, an estimated 4.03 million foreign arrivals are expected during the 10-day holiday period of the Chinese New Year, which falls on Jan 29 this year.

Almost three million passengers will land at Bangkok airports -- 1.91 million at Suvarnabhumi airport and 989,584 at Don Mueang airport to welcome the Year of the Snake in Thailand.

Of all arrivals to Thailand, 770,000 were expected to be from China, which would be a 22.6% increase compared to last year.

Mr Suriya said he had asked all agencies to facilitate travel as best as possible, especially concerning safety and timely service delivery through modern technology.

He added that AoT has been ordered to prioritise passengers' safety and convenience.

He has instructed AoT to coordinate with other agencies to increase manpower and provide services at all venues for both inbound and outbound passengers.

AoT was also ordered to beef up security checking while providing more convenience in baggage claim and airline check-in procedures with officers who speak different languages on duty to assist visitors better.

The order also included the AoT to devise a plan to respond to any emergency case and ensure the cleanliness of airports and their restrooms.

Runways and taxiways must be inspected regularly as per the international aviation safety measures and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards, Mr Suriya said.

AoT president Kirati Kijmanawat said that the company was well prepared to deal with the increase in flight and passenger numbers at its six international airports -- Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai, Phuket and Hat Yai.

He said 24,599 flights, or 2,460 per day on average, were expected during the Chinese New Year period at the six airports.

According to Mr Kirati, AoT safety and security protocols are being implemented at all airports and comply with regulations regarding airport safety management systems.

Mr Kirati said there are also measures in place to prevent dangers caused by animals, including birds, in areas around airport zones.

Such measures will include regularly surveying areas inside and around airports to help guarantee aircraft safety in flight.