Monk found dead with dog bite wounds, pit bull in room

A police officer with the year-old pit bull raised by a monk at a temple in Nonthaburi province. The monk was found dead in his room with serious dog bites, along with the dog, late Monday night. (Photo: FM91 Trafficpro)

NONTHABURI — A monk was found dead in his room with critical dog bite wounds and his pet dog, a one-year-old pit bull, at a temple in Muang district.

Police from Bang Sri Munag station were called to a monastic room at a temple in tambon Sai Ma about 1 am on Tuesday. They found the body of Phra Bundit Butrasane, 46, lying face down in a pool of blood.

His right hand was missing, and some of the skin on his face. On the right side of the monk's head were nibble wounds, deep into the bone.

Police said the monk had been dead for about two days before his body was found by a temple disciple identified only as Ou.

Mr Ou, 27, said he had not seen Phra Bundit, the abbot's secretary, since Saturday. Shortly before midnight on Monday he noticed the lights were still on in the monk's room and knocked on his door, but there was no response.

He then opened the door from the inside, leaning in through the shutter glass window, and found the monk dead on the floor. His pit bull, Jord, ran out of the room immediately the door was opened, Mr Ou said.

It was not clear if the monk had a health problem and had died, or if he had been attacked. Police were waiting for the autopsy result to identify the cause of death.

Although Phra Bundit had raised and kept Jord inside his sleeping quarters since it was a puppy, Mr Ou believed the dog may have mauled him to death. It was aggressive and possessive.

"Phra Bundit has been bitten by Jord before. It is possessive and aggressive. Jord even jumped up and bit Phra Bundit when he handed me something," Mr Ou said.

"After this, who in this temple would dare care for this dog?"

Earlier this month, an 84-year-old man was killed after being attacked by his dog, a cross between a Thai breed and a pit bull, in Saraburi province.