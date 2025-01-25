Don Mueang airport check-in system failure causes flight delays

Listen to this article

Passengers form long queues at check-in counters at Don Mueang airport, Bangkok, after the automatic check-in system experienced a problem early Saturday morning. (Photo: Mongkol Bangprapa)

An automatic check-in system at Don Mueang airport developed a problem early Saturday morning, resulting in long queues and flight delays.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) reported that the system started to resume at around 9.45am. Airport staff were assigned to assist passengers.

Travellers scheduled to fly were advised to allow at least three hours for check-in or to check in online in advance if they did not have luggage.

The CAAT instructed airlines to uphold passengers' rights as stated in the law in the event of delays or cancellations.

One passenger said the check-in system collapsed around 3am, affecting travel. His flight to Nakhon Phanom province was delayed by about one hour, he added.

Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) president Kirati Kijmanawat said that the SITA Passenger Service System (SITA PSS) for the Common Use Passenger Processing System (CUPPS) experienced a technical issue during an update at about 1am, affecting check-ins and causing flight delays. Technicians were racing against time to solve it.

Mr Kirati said the system was expected to return to normal operations by around noon, and AoT apologised for the inconvenience.

For further information, passengers can call AoT's contact centre at 1722 or the public relations centre at 02 535 1192.