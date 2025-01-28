Julapun details casino bill progress

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat on Monday said he had discussed a draft bill proposed by the Finance Ministry with the Council of State for integrated entertainment complexes that would include a casino.

He said he expects the bill to be submitted to the House for consideration in this session.

Mr Julapun said he met the Council of State's special committee last Thursday to inform them of the details of the draft bill.

"It was good. They gave me some useful opinions, particularly their perspectives on the law," he said.

Mr Julapun said he told them that the concept and guidelines of establishing entertainment complexes integrates multiple types of businesses, including casinos, to attract investment, boost tourism, increase visitor spending in Thailand, employment and help regulate illegal gambling activities.

Furthermore, he said he proposed that representatives from the executive branch should join the Council of State whenever there are further meetings to discuss the draft law.

Two deputy secretaries to the prime minister -- Suksit Srichomkwan and Chattarin Chanhom -- have been appointed to attend every meeting to ensure the principles and vision of the entertainment complexes are preserved, he said.

He noted that some media and members of the public have inaccurately compared the project to traditional gambling establishments or casinos in neighbouring countries. Thailand's entertainment complexes are inspired by models like those in Singapore and the United States, aiming to attract investment and serve as a turning point for Thailand's economic growth, he said.

In terms of Thailand's economic trajectory, 30 years ago, growth averaged 10%; 20 years ago, it dropped to 5%, while over the past decade, growth averaged just 2%, he said. Given these trends, the government aims to boost growth to 2.7–2.8% and achieve a sustainable 5% average. The entertainment complexes will serve as a key economic driver, he said.

When asked about opposition revealed in a National Institute of Development Administration survey, Mr Julapun said public hearings have already been conducted, with 80% public approval for the project. He urged the media to distinguish between the entertainment complexes and online gambling.