Govt to step up on haze

Thick smog shrouds Bangkok on Jan 23. (Photo: Jetjaras Na Ranong)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is poised to issue further instructions at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday to combat the haze problem, according to government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub.

The issue of PM2.5 pollution will be the focus of the cabinet meeting after Ms Paetongtarn, upon returning from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, at the weekend, said the escalating pollution crisis transcends national borders.

According to the premier, Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa has been asked to hold talks with Asean to seek regional cooperation to tackle the crisis under existing regional frameworks.

Mr Jirayu said on Monday that the cabinet will review actions taken by various ministries since October last year.

Key agencies, including the Department of Pollution Control, the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda) and the Industry Ministry, will report on their progress in combating the haze and improving air quality.

The prime minister will also issue additional instructions to address the haze crisis, focusing on managing forest fires in national parks and dealing with agricultural burning, he said.

In Bangkok and surrounding provinces, the government will assign the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the Department of Land Transport, the Royal Thai Police, and the Ministry of Interior to address dust pollution.

Elsewhere, the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Committee will focus its efforts on the provinces adversely affected by forest fires and burning activities, according to Mr Jirayu.

Provinces such as Chiang Mai, which have made progress in improving air quality, will be asked to share their haze-combatting operations so other provinces can follow suit, said the spokesman.

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, as head of the national disaster prevention and mitigation committee, will chair the meeting on Wednesday to assess actions taken and discuss additional measures in preparation for other emergencies.

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong will be joining the meeting, said Mr Jirayu.

Mr Anutin, who was in Chiang Mai on Monday to inspect the management of forest fires, stressed that the government is intensifying its efforts to address the ongoing haze crisis.

He said the primary cause of pollution is human activity, especially after the change in agricultural practices. He said the authorities must enforce relevant laws, and those who violate them should be fully aware of the consequences.

"Thailand is constantly facing annual natural disasters. It starts with haze, followed by drought, floods, and cold weather, and the cycle repeats every year," he said.

"We can't continue to live like this. Prevention is key, and the first step is to enforce the law, which can be done immediately."

He said the prime minister has pledged full support to tackle the haze pollution and that he will seek collaboration from all sectors, including security agencies and community health volunteers.

Mr Anutin noted the problem adversely impacts health, the environment and the tourism economy.

The Labour Ministry and the Public Health Ministry on Monday expressed concerns over the hazardous dust pollution but made assurances that efforts are being stepped up to address the issue.

Those in high-risk areas are urged to take precautionary measures, such as wearing face masks outdoors.

Workers who fall ill can access medical care at the nearest hospitals and contact hospitals where they are registered under the social security scheme as soon as possible.

According to the Public Health Ministry, face masks are being distributed to vulnerable groups in the areas where the hazardous levels are in the orange and red zones.

Individuals in the affected provinces can collect face masks from Tuesday onward.

The ministry has an adequate stockpile of masks for distribution, including 7.3 million surgical masks and more than 600,000 N95 masks.