Prison escapee caught in Khon Kaen

Somporn Pornmaha (centre) is taken into custody in Nong Rua district of Khon Kaen on Wednesday night. (Photo supplied)

KHON KAEN: Drug convict Somporn Pornmaha was arrested in his native province of Khon Kaen on Wednesday night after his escape from jail in Nakhon Ratchasima on Monday.

Police and corrections official apprehended the 34-year-old man in Nong Rua district of Khon Kaen at 9pm on Wednesday. Nong Rua is his home district.

Officials said that Somporn had visited his grandmother in Nong Rua to seek money before being arrested near his home with a motorcycle that he had stolen from Si Khiu district in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Somporn escaped from the Khao Prik Agriculture Industrial Institution in Si Khiu district while doing public service outside the prison.

He had been sentenced to four years and four months in jail for possessing 99 methamphetamine pills and would have completed the term this April.