Anutin seeks clarity on Myanmar power cuts

Security authorities asked to specify whether scam hubs can be declared a threat to Thailand

Power lines of the Provincial Electricity Authority cross the border from Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai province to Tachilek in Myanmar. (Photo: PEA Facebook account)

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has asked the National Security Council (NSC) to clarify the legal steps needed for the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) to cut off the power supply to areas in Myanmar where criminal activity, especially call-centre scams, is rampant.

The NSC has insisted that it has no authority to say which areas in the neighbouring country are considered dangerous to Thailand, which could justify cutting off utility services.

In a letter to Chatchai Bangchuad, the NSC secretary-general, Mr Anutin said the PEA supplies electricity to five areas in Myanmar: Payathonzu Town in Kayin State, two parts of Tachilek Town in Shan State, and two areas in Myawaddy in Kayin State.

A cabinet resolution dated March 5, 1996, states that the PEA can sell electricity to customers near the Thai border in neighbouring countries without having to seek approval at the policy level, but it must inform the National Energy Policy Council.

Mr Anutin also cited another cabinet resolution from May 14 last year stating that the Ministry of Interior should coordinate with certain agencies to suspend the provision of cross-border public utility services that have been used illegally for drug networks, money laundering, scam gangs and human trafficking.

As such, he said, his ministry wanted the NSC to state whether there are any illegal activities being conducted in those five areas that affect peace and order or security in Thailand. If so, that information could be used to cut off the power.

The PEA has said that it would require a declaration from security authorities in Thailand, and possibly Myanmar as well, before cutting off power to a specific location.

The NSC secretary-general said that while the council has the authority to order power cuts if it sees a security threat, the PEA needs to discuss the issue with its contractual partners and make a decision in line with the rule of law.

Mr Chatchai stressed the need to check the legal agreements between the PEA and the original contracting parties for any conditions that could lead to services being cut off. In that context, the NSC has no authority to declare specific areas as dangerous.

“All actions must comply with legal frameworks,” he added.

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa commented on the issue on Friday after attending an ad-hoc committee meeting on the Myanmar crisis. He said participants discussed the possibility of cutting electricity in areas along the border where scam operations are located.