Cyber police close in on ‘Oreo’ gang

Hardcore gamers accused of stealing personal data and making videos of rivals being abused

A police officer questions a member of the “Oreo” gang, which stands accused of posting violent videos showing acts of torture and dehumanisation. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Specialist cyber police on Friday arrested another member of the “Oreo” gang following the release of violent videos showing acts of torture and dehumanisation.

Adipat Kamlangkua, 23, was apprehended after police examined a video posted on the account “Reez Oreo”, according to Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiewpan, commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB).

The video, which was reportedly filmed on Dec 3, shows a victim being forced to eat grass and take off his clothes before he was sprayed with water while naked.

The owner of the account was later identified as Mr Adipat, a member of an online gaming community dubbed “Oreo” that uses FiveM, a popular role-playing modification app for Grand Theft Auto Online.

Pol Lt Gen Trairong said the suspect admitted that the group, led by an individual known as “Ta”, tracked down and bullied other gamers who came into conflict with them.

Initially, Mr Adipat will be charged with violating the computer crime law, said the CCIB chief.

Mr Adipat’s arrest was made after police looked into reports of an online assault against a rival gamer, as well as allegations that members of the group used illegally obtained personal data to harass victims.

The suspect also told police that the group had hired a page administrator to acquire personal information of other gamers for 500 baht for details of two individuals, according to Pol Lt Gen Trairong.

The page administrator, aged 16, was located in Ayutthaya on Friday.

According to an earlier Facebook post, one of the group’s members claimed to be able to access government databases and find personal information about the group’s rivals, which members would then use to attack or harass the victims.

The post claimed the member was able to do so because his girlfriend is the daughter of a police officer.

However, Pol Lt Gen Trairong said initial information suggested that the personal data did not come from government agencies but from private companies that require customers or applicants to submit personal details.

Earlier this week, the chief of the Khlong Luang Police Station in Pathum Thani said officers were ready to charge Ta after a video of him beating up a man with a baseball bat was uncovered.