FFP upbeat despite dissolution rumours

Working creatively is the Future Forward Party's defence, says secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul. (Photo by Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The Future Forward Party (FFP) is confident it will not be dissolved despite speculation to the contrary after a microparty's leader disbanded his own party to join Palang Pracharath (PPRP), according to FFP secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul.

Mr Piyabutr tweeted on Monday there had been a lot of rumours about this.

"When we go to Parliament, MPs of other parties told us we'll definitely be banned. Pheu Thai also analysed if we are dissolved, a special method will be used to eliminate our party-list MPs from the equation," he wrote.

He added at present the Illuminati case was the only one against his party that had reached the Constitutional Court, which can disband a party.

"The penalty in this case, however, is not party dissolution. Why such rumours then?"

He wrote he was confident the party would live on.

"At our meetings, I always say we'll do our best in our legal fight. However, 'the pen is not with us' — we're not the one with the power to rule," he wrote, toying with the name of the article titled The pen is with it by a former senior judge on how it is eventually judges who decide no matter how many valid reasons and arguments one can make.

The best defence for FFP, he wrote, is to work creatively "to let society see the need to have a party like us", adding even those who dislike it still want to see it live on.

A link to FFP was debated after Paiboon Nititawan, leader and only party-list MP of the People Reform Party, announced a decision to dissolve his own party last week and to join PPRP.

Mr Paiboon said he and other members could not continue running the party, which involved finding enough members and setting up offices in all provinces. He also said his party and PPRP had the same key policies — supporting Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha as prime minister and instilling in Thais Lord Buddha's teachings — so it made sense that he joined it.

Related laws prohibit party mergers. An MP cannot move to another party during a House term unless his party is dissolved or he has been voted out by other party members.

The laws do not go into detail whether this applies to party-list or constituency MPs, or both. They are also not clear on what will happen to the 45,000 votes Mr Paiboon's party got in the March 22 election.

Pheu Thai and other observers view Mr Paiboon's case is a win-win chance for PPRP although it may affect its last list MP because Mr Paiboon may replace him or her.

Due to the legal ambiguities, the Election Commission may send the case to the Constitutional court.

If the court rules Mr Paiboon can join PPRP, it may set a precedent for other nine one-MP microparties to follow to secure seats in a bigger party. If they are all on board, PPRP will no longer have to appease them like they have to now.

But if the court rules Mr Paiboon cannot join PPRP and his status as MP ends with his party, it will also set a precedent for other parties to be disbanded in the future.

With so many petitions and lawsuits against it, FFP is one such party and risks losing all of its 50 list MPs. If it is dissolved by the court, its party-list quota will have to be reallocated to other parties to keep the number at 150 in total.

Since Pheu Thai maxed out on its MP quota — its constituency MPs already filled it — it will not be eligible to any list MP from the reallocation. FFP's quota will therefore go mainly to next-large parties — PPRP, Democrat and Bhumjaithai — which happen to be with the coalition.

With 50 more votes in the House, the government will no longer have to worry about its currently razor-thin majority. Since it may lose Mr Paiboon but will gain 50 other MPs in return, the scenario is called 1-50 by observers.