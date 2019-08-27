Prayut, cabinet members receive King's message

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha shows to the media the message from His Majesty the King put in a frame at Government House on Tuesday. (Photo by Chanat Katanyu)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and all his cabinet members on Tuesday received a message from His Majesty the King in connection with their swearing-in ceremony last month.

The prime minister and each minister received the message in front of a portrait of His Majesty in the Command Building at Government House.

No details of the message's content were released, but it was related to the oath Gen Prayut made during the ceremony before the King on July 16 at Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall in Dusit Palace.

The prime minister declined to answer reporters' questions about contents of the royal message after the ceremony.

Gen Prayut is under fire for omitting the final sentence of the oath during the swearing-in.

The Ombudsman has received a petition from the opposition about Gen Prayut's blunder and on Tuesday decided to forward it to the Constitutional Court for a ruling.

The opposition has also submitted a motion for a general debate in parliament on the prime minister and his oath gaffe.

Gen Prayut said on Tuesday he will not assign a representative to answer the questions on his behalf in parliament. He would counter the opposition's claims himself during the debate.

The Office of the Ombudsman on Tuesday also resolved to ask the Constitutional Court to rule on a university student's petition that his rights were violated by the prime minister's failure to make the full oath.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his incomplete oath. (Bangkok Post video)