New Future Forward MP will fight for rights of minorities

Manop Khereephuwadol is ready to move into parliament as the Future Forward's new list-MP, now party leader Thanathorn Jungroongruangkit has been disqualfied. (Photo by Assawin Pinitwong)

The man in line to replace Future Forward leader Thanathorn Jungroongruangkit in parliament, Manop Khereephuwadol, says he will work his hardest to help minority groups across the country.

Mr Manop is 51st on the party list and in line to be the FFP's newest MP after Mr Thanathorn was disqualified by the Constitutional Court in its ruling on Wednesday for having a shareholding in V-Luck Media Co when he registered to run in the March general election.

Mr Manop still needs the official announcement by the Election Commission for him to enter parliament.

"This situation should not have happened. Mr Thanathorn should have stayed," he said at the court after the judgement.

Mr Manop flew from his home in Chom Thong district of Chiang Mai province to the court to show his support for the party leader. With Mr Thanathorn now officially out of the parliament, his designated successor vowed to continue the work started by his leader.

"I will maintain the standards of the Future Forward Party," Mr Manop said.

Mr Manop was born into a Karen family in Chom Thong and is a graduate in community development from Lam Pang Rajabhat University. As an activist he has worked with community leaders and government agencies to help protect the environment and the interests of ethnic minority groups in the northern region.

He joined the campaign for community forests and was a member of the Northern Farmers Confederation before entering politics.

"As a member of an ethnic minority, I am determined to protect their interests," he said.